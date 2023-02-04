Revived Italian sports car marque Bizzarrini is working on a new V-12 supercar, and we were given a teasing look this week. It's called the Giotto, after Bizzarrini founder Giotto Bizzarrini, and Giorgetto Giugiaro has been tapped to help design the car.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car

Chevrolet is jumping into the customer racing game with a new GT3-spec customer race car based on the C8 Corvette Z06. Revealed this week, the new racer will be ready in time for the 2024 motorsports season.

Bugatti Chiron Profilée - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Bugatti's one-off Chiron Profilée went under the hammer at an auction in Paris this week and ended up selling for double its pre-auction estimate. The final price paid, including the buyer's premium, was over $10 million, making it the most expensive new car ever to be sold at auction.

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar. The bottom line: if you have the means, this is a super desirable package that's almost unlike anything else on sale today.

2024 Mazda CX-90

Mazda revealed the 2024 CX-90 this week. The three-row mid-size SUV rides on the automaker's newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, and offers the choice of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, a sleek electric sedan featuring strong Porsche and Mercedes-Benz vibes, finally goes on sale this spring. This week the EPA published the range estimates, and they trump the Tesla Model 3's numbers.

1966 Shelby 427 Cobra bearing chassis no. CSX3195 - Photo credit: Autohunter

An original 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra is up for sale. The car was once owned by current Ford CEO Jim Farley who regularly raced it during classic car events.

2023 PaxPower Jackal

And finally, Houston, Texas-based PaxPower revealed a modified Chevrolet Silverado called the Jackal. The modification, which is also available for the related GMC Sierra, adds body and suspension upgrades, and if the customer desires, power upgrades on top.