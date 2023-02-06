Lamborghini is close to revealing a V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar as the successor to the Aventador, which means the era of cars powered purely by a V-12 engine is almost over for the Raging Bull. To mark the milestone, Lamborghini has launched a pair of one-off cars—a coupe and a roadster—powered by the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12.

The 2023 Lexus RZ is almost ready for its showroom appearance, and ahead of the start of sales Lexus has released pricing information. The RZ arrives with single powertrain and battery combination, and a range estimate that's well below what the competition offers.

BMW is now only a couple of years out from launching the first members of its next-generation EV family code-named the Neue Klasse. The vehicles will be based on a new dedicated EV platform and see production in multiple regions, including North America. The North American production site has been confirmed as BMW's vehicle plant in Mexico.

