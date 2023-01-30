Chevrolet is jumping into the customer racing game. The Bowtie brand will offer a GT3-spec customer race car based on the C8 Corvette Z06 in time for the 2024 motorsports season, and the covers came off this past weekend at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Daytona race served as the opening round of the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship, meaning it was the first race for the new GTP premier class open to both LMDh and LMH race cars. There were only LMDh cars present, with Acura's ARX-06 proving to be the fastest.

Genesis dealers have been asking for a flagship GT and now it looks like one is coming. A senior Genesis executive has confirmed that the stunning X Convertible concept unveiled last fall will enter production, though production volumes may be tight.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R debuts at 24 Hours of Daytona

Acura kicks off new GTP era with 2023 Daytona 24 Hours win

Genesis reportedly plans flagship EV

2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron review

2025 Audi S3 Sportback spy shots

EVs near a fifth of California sales: Is Tesla's lead shrinking?

Lamborghini has had just two V-12 designs in 6 decades

2023 Nissan Titan review

BMW will start tests of solid-state batteries in 2023

Study: Smaller EV batteries would lessen lithium-mining mess