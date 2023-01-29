Porsche celebrated this week 75 years since the registration of its first sports car, an assuming 356 known as No. 1. To mark the anniversary, Porsche imagined what the 356 might look like if it were designed today. The result is the beautiful Vision 357 concept.

Audi Activesphere concept

Audi also revealed a new concept in the form of the Activesphere. It's the fourth and final member of Audi's sphere family of concepts previewing ideas for the automaker's future EV lineup, and combines elements of coupes, crossovers, and even a pickup truck.

2023 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot was redesigned for the 2023, and part of the new lineup is a rugged TrailSport grade that benefits from some genuine off-road mods. This week we gave it a test, both on and off the road.

2023 BMW M3 Touring fitted with M Performance parts

The latest BMW M3 spawned a hardcore CS version this week. It will be available later this year in limited numbers.

2023 BMW Alpina B5 GT

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina also revealed a new version of its B5 super sedan and wagon. With 625 hp on tap, it's the most powerful model in Alpina history.

2023 Ford MEB-based electric crossover spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ford was spotted testing its first model based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. The model is a compact crossover that likely shares much in common with the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4.

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A Porsche Taycan sporting a number of features designed to enhance track performance was also spotted this week. Its sighting adds some credibility to rumors of a new performance flagship as part of the Taycan range.

Finale Speed Viral 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

And finally, Yukon, Oklahoma-based Finale Speed revealed a custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that took 3,000 hours to build. Much of that time was dedicated to the car's body, which is crafted entirely from prepreg autoclave-cured carbon fiber claimed to meet OEM quality standards.