We drove the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, GM announced a big investment in its next-generation V-8 engines, and the 2024 Toyota Tacoma design leaked thanks to patent drawings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We followed Jeep Wranglers up some slick, snow-covered rocks in the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport. While by no means a Jeep, the Pilot showed us during our first stint behind the wheel that it is more off-road capable than ever. Getting to the trailhead shouldn't be a problem in the new Pilot TrailSport.

The 2024 Polestar 2 debuted with more range and a rear-wheel-drive single-motor model replacing the front-wheel-drive model in the lineup. Along with the extra range comes more power across the board. The 2024 model will arrive later this year.

General Motors committed to spend $845 million on four U.S. production facilities to build its next-generation small-block V-8 engines. The engines, likely destined for pickup trucks and SUVs, should feature advanced fuel-saving technologies including cylinder deactivation.

A 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition popped up and is headed to auction. This particular Countach has a 155 miles on the odometer, making it one of the freshest examples in existence.

The look of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma may have come into focus long before its official reveal thanks to leaked patent drawings from Brazil. The next-generation pickup looks like a cross between today's Tacoma and the latest Tundra.