It was 75 years ago that Porsche registered its first sports car, an assuming 356 known as No. 1. To mark the anniversary, Porsche imagined what the 356 might look like if it were designed today. The result is the beautiful Vision 357 concept.

There's been a changing of the guard at Toyota. Akio Toyoda is stepping down as CEO but will remain with the automaker as its new chairman. And filling Toyoda's former role will be the current chief of Lexus.

Yukon, Oklahoma-based Finale Speed has revealed a custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that took 3,000 hours to build. Much of that time was dedicated to the car's body, which is crafted entirely from prepreg autoclave-cured carbon fiber claimed to meet OEM quality standards.

