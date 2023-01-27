Audi has revealed the fourth and final member of its sphere family of concepts previewing ideas for the automaker's future EV lineup. The latest is called the Activesphere, and it combines elements of coupes, crossovers, and even a pickup truck.

The current Ford Edge has been with us since the 2015 model year, but a redesigned model has been spotted testing, though it's expected to be for China only. The U.S. is expected to receive an EV instead, and it will be built at the current Edge plant in Canada.

Mercedes-Benz and McLaren teamed up to build a wild speedster in 2009 packing 650 hp. Just 75 were built and now one of those cars is up for sale, and it has less than 100 miles on its odometer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi Activesphere concept is part pickup, part sexy GT

2024 Ford Edge for China spied

Rare Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss heads to auction

2023 Lexus UX review

Audi reportedly plans rugged SUV to challenge Defender, G-Class

Manchin seeks to delay EV tax credits so they can follow the law

Ferrari reportedly investigating sound generator for future EVs

2023 BMW 2-Series review

Jay Leno suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash—2 months after garage fire

GM reportedly mulling cylindrical cells for future EVs