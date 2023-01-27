Ford has been spotted testing a prototype for a new Edge crossover.

The current Edge has been on sale since the 2015 model year and could certainly do with a redesign. However, the Edge in our spy shots has been developed specifically for the Chinese market and thus isn't expected to reach the U.S.

The U.S.-spec Edge is expected to bow out later this year. Ford has been quiet on the future of the namplate in the U.S. but an electric successor—twinned with a successor to the Lincoln Nautilus—is possible as the Edge's Oakville Ford Assembly Plant in Canada is due to be retooled to build EVs in 2024. The first EVs are scheduled to be built there in 2025.

The Edge in our spy shots has already shown up on the website of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The debut will take place later this year.

2024 Ford Edge (China spec) leaked

The crossover features the same sculpted design as Ford's mid-size Mondeo sedan that replaced the Fusion in China last year. The Blue Oval also has a unique version of the Explorer on sale in China, as well as a unique coupe-like crossover known as the Evos.

According to information out of China, this Edge is closer in size to a mid-size vehicle due to a length of 196.9 inches (the U.S.-spec Edge is more than eight inches shorter).

It has been confirmed to be coming with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at around 250 hp as standard. An electrified option rated at around 270 hp is also planned.

A related Lincoln Nautilus is also due later this year. It too will likely be limited to the Chinese market.