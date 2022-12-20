Hyundai on Tuesday provided a first look at a redesigned Kona subcompact crossover expected to hit the U.S. market next year as a 2024 model.

The current Kona is a solid option for buyers looking for a zippy urban cruiser, and with new N Line and dedicated N versions joining the lineup for 2022, there's also serious performance to boot. There's also an electric version for buyers who want battery power.

For the redesigned Kona, there are gas, regular hybrid, and fully electric powertrains.

Hyundai hasn't said whether the redesigned Kona will spawn a new Kona N but a Kona N Line, essentially a Kona with some sporty design elements, is present. Some official sketches hint at the design of the Kona N Line which is coming with dual-exhaust tips and silver accents for its aero elements.

2024 Hyundai Kona

The redesigned Kona is bigger than the model it replaces, having grown almost six inches to a new length of about 171 inches. The wheelbase is about 2.4 inches longer and the width is also up about an inch compared to the outgoing Kona. This should provide better differentiation with the smaller Venue crossover added for 2020, as well as more space.

The exterior design adopts the futuristic look first applied last year on the Staria van sold outside the U.S. Hyundai calls the look Seamless Horizon. This time around there's extra differentiation for the Kona EV, realized via unique pixel-like graphics on the front fascia and rear diffuser. The electric Kona also sports a unique 19-inch wheel design.

Inside the 5-seat cabin is a clean, uncluttered design. The dashboard features horizontal themes, as well as a floating pane integrating 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. There are also physical buttons and dials for frequently used features, such as the climate controls, and the control for the shifter is a stalk on the steering column.

The 2023 Kona starts at about $22,000. Given the bigger size of the redesigned Kona, an uptick in pricing is possible. Hyundai said more details on the redesigned Kona will be released in the coming months.