Legendary Italian coachbuilder Zagato revealed a one-off coupe based on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan. The coupe was developed to mark 100 years of Zagato's work on Alfa Romeos, and it features a body made almost entirely of carbon fiber.

Buick revealed its first vehicle based on General Motors' Ultium EV platform. The vehicle is the Electra E5 compact crossover, and it's destined for sale in China. Ultium-based Buicks will come to the U.S., too, with two of them confirmed to arrive in 2023.

Hyundai revealed its redesigned Kona, which is expected to reach dealerships next year as a 2024 model. The second-generation subcompact crossover will offer more space and hopefully more performance, too.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Zagato reveals stunning Alfa Romeo Giulia coupe

Ultium-based Buick Electra E5 debuts in China

2024 Hyundai Kona takes on bigger, bolder design

2023 Lexus NX review

Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist

Rivian R1T crash-tested by IIHS, earns top safety distinction

Hennessey dials up the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R to 1,000 hp

GM expands running light recall to 740,000 more SUVs and trucks

Everrati offers EV conversion for original Defender and Range Rover

Toyota starts to see how its EVs can aid the power grid