Mercedes-Benz AMG has been spotted testing its redesigned GT. The new sports car is closely related to the redesigned SL launched for 2022, and as a result won't have a convertible option this time around. The latest prototype has dropped a lot of the camo gear of earlier testers.

Ferrari has named Fred Vasseur as the new team principal for the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team. Vasseur is currently team principal at Sauber, which races as Alfa Romeo, but he'll join the Italian squad in January.

McLaren has warmed up to the idea of launching an SUV. A senior executive has revealed that McLaren is currently exploring various options for a more practical vehicle but hasn't made a decision on production yet.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

