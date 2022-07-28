A redesigned Ford Mustang is coming soon. Ford's CEO has confirmed the new pony car will make its debut at the revamped 2022 Detroit auto show this September. It should then go on sale next year as a 2024 model.

A redesigned Porsche Panamera is also coming soon, and we have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype. This will be the last generation of the big hatch and wagon to feature internal-combustion engines.

Sebastian Vettel has confirmed he's quitting Formula 1. The four-time world champion hasn't said what he will do next, apart from spending more time with his young family.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Ford Mustang (S650) debuts Sept. 14 at 2022 Detroit auto show

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots and video: Redesigned model to stick with ICE power

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from F1 after 2022 season

2023 Toyota Sequoia vs 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

Porsche tipped to buy 50% stake in Red Bull Racing F1 team

Honda Prologue EV was designed virtually, won't look like related GM EVs

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro enlists for police duty

2023 Mazda CX-5 gets modest $500 price increase to $27,975

Bentley's first EV pushed back a year to 2026

17 states stand by plan to electrify 30% of trucks and buses by 2030