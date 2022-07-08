We drove the 2023 Rivian R1S, we spotted the 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor, and Hyundai teased the 2023 Ioniq 5 N. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Rivian R1S and experienced the future of family adventure vehicles. While not quite as innovative in its packaging as the R1T pickup truck, the R1S has three rows of seats and even more off-road capability thanks to a shorter wheelbase and overall length.

Volkswagen showed the redesigned Phaeton that never made it to production. VW had finished the design and built a fully functioning prototype of the second-generation Phaeton before pulling the plug just before production started. It was a secret until this week.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor undergoing testing on public roads. The prototype sported the supercar's production bodywork with massive ducts for cooling and aerodynamics. Multiple design elements from the Sian supercar appeared on the tester.

Tim Allen's 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTSi is up for auction. The luxury sedan sports multiple modifications, including ported and polished cylinder heads, higher-compression pistons, and new intake and exhaust systems that all help increase output to a claimed 398 hp.

Hyundai N day is set for 7/15. The automaker announced the event on social media with three teaser images depicting the new N products to be revealed. Both the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N appear to be in the works based on the teasers, but it's unclear what's hiding under the sheet of the third teaser. It might be a Sonata N or something completely different.