The 2022 Audi RS 7 gains a new Exclusive Edition trim with unique design elements. The name is appropriate, as production is limited to just 23 units. Deliveries are scheduled to start later this summer.

The limited-edition fastback gets Mamba Black pearl-effect paint that includes "undertones of blue," according to an Audi press release. The dark theme continues with the standard Black Optic package, which adds black exterior badging, and the Carbon Optic package, which includes a carbon-fiber front spoiler, rear diffuser, and mirrors.

The RS 7 Exclusive Edition also gets Audi's laser-light headlights and model-specific 22-inch wheels with summer performance tires. The Exclusive Edition also comes with a sport exhaust system and carbon-ceramic brakes as standard equipment.

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition

The interior features black leather and Dinamica upholstery with Sepang Blue contrast stitching. In addition to the seats, an Extended Leather package adds the material to the door armrests, center console, upper door panels, and upper dashboard.

The current-generation RS 7 debuted for the 2021 model year with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 producing 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, which carries over to the Exclusive Edition. Coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, the V-8 launches the RS 7 from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 190 mph, according to Audi. Those are impressive numbers, but in our first drive, we found the current RS 7 to be less playful than previous versions.

Pricing for the 2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition starts at $166,495 with destination—a $47,900 premium over the base RS 7. That's the price you pay for exclusivity, apparently.