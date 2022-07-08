A study has found Toyota has filed more patents in the area of solid-state batteries than any other company, by a significant margin. It helps explain why Toyota is already testing prototype solid-state batteries and plans to have its first car packing the technology by the middle of the decade.

Porsche has teased its new 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. This is the race car from which Porsche will derive its next 911 GT3 RS.

Audi has added a RS 7 special edition limited to just 23 units. The car is called the Exclusive Edition and comes with a $47,900 price premium for what is mostly cosmetic upgrades. Ouch.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Study finds Toyota's solid-state battery patent lead massive

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car teased

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition is limited to just 23 units

Affordable EVs? The best electric crossover SUVs under $50,000

New company PowerCo to be responsible for VW Group batteries

Nio hits 1,000 battery swapping stations, announces 500-kw fast-chargers for Europe and China

New Toyota Crown teased ahead of July 15 debut

Test drive: 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth model sneaks into Lincoln’s territory

2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix preview: Sprint race qualifying returns

Survey: Even before the gas-price surge, 71% of Americans would consider an EV