We've spotted the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador testing on public roads. With hybrid technology and a new V-12 engine, the redesigned supercar will move Lamborghini into the next era.

We've also spotted an electric Porsche Macan that's set for launch in 2023. The electric Macan is a true next-generation design, but it won't immediately replace the current gas-powered crossover as Porsche plans to sell both side-by-side for a few years.

Volkswagen has revealed a redesigned Amarok, a mid-size pickup truck twinned with the redesigned Ford Ranger coming to showrooms next year. The U.S. won't see the new Amarok but VW has an electric pickup planned for our market, and it will carry a Scout badge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots: New Raging Bull spotted

2024 Porsche Macan EV spy shots and video: Electric performance crossover coming up

2022 Volkswagen Amarok twinned with Ford Ranger revealed

2023 Chevrolet Suburban review

VW shows us redesigned Phaeton that never made production

Tesla leads in EVs and BYD tops plug-in sales globally, but VW's in the passing lane

New deal will see Vinfast gain solid-state batteries by 2024

Nissan recalls Frontier, Titan pickup trucks for rollaway risk

Trio of Ferrari LaFerrari prototypes heads to auction

China's GAC reveals "super iron" LFP battery with 20% boost in energy density by volume