Land Rover is close to revealing its redesigned Range Rover Sport, and we have fresh spy shots and video. The new SUV is set for a debut on May 10, and we can confirm that there will eventually be a high-performance SVR variant.

The redesigned Nissan Z hasn't even reached showrooms yet but there is already a racing version that will compete at a round of the Japanese Super Taikyu Series. The race car has been developed by Nismo and will compete in a special ST-Q class designed for development vehicles.

There's a startup by the name of Cavnue that is working with the state of Michigan to build a smart lane along a 25-mile stretch of I-94 for self-driving cars. Cavnue's smart lane could prove to be the next major step on the road to a world of self-driving cars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots and video: Redesigned SUV sheds camo

Nismo unveils Nissan Z race car for Fuji 24 Hours

Ford-backed Cavnue plans dedicated lane for self-driving cars on Michigan's I-94

Test drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 still reigns

Lighter, faster Gen3 Formula E race car revealed ahead of Season 9 debut

California considers refocusing EV incentives toward low-income "gasoline superusers"

2022 Mercedes-Benz T-Class is the premium minivan for urban dwellers

2022 Jeep Wagoneer vs. 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

2023 Acura Integra returns as $31,895, 200-hp hatchback with manual transmission

Will solid-state batteries be the key to make electric SUVs and pickups viable?