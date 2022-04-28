Land Rover is yet to introduce any body styles for its modern Defender apart from the regular two-box SUV, which currently comes in two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 guises and will soon include a stretched Defender 130.

However, for buyers looking for something unique, a Dutch company specializing in modified Defenders is preparing a Defender 90 convertible.

The company is Heritage Customs, which is co-owned by Niels van Roij, whose separate Niels van Roij Design has brought us coach-built specials like the Adventum Coupe two-door Land Rover Range Rover and Ferrari 550 Maranello-based Breadvan homage.

Heritage Customs Magic Metal

Heritage Customs calls its Defender drop-top the Valiance Convertible, and just five examples are destined to be built in 2022. The modification starts with the removal of the fixed roof. The B-pillars remain and will be joined by a custom crossbar to help maintain rigidity. The missing roof will then be replaced by an automated soft-top roof that folds back behind the rear seats. Customers will be able to choose their own donor Defender 90, meaning a V-8 powertrain will be possible.

Like Heritage Customs' regular line of Valiance Defenders, the Valiance Convertible will benefit from custom exterior and interior colors, along with unique trim options, forged wheels, and available bucket seats for the driver and front passenger.

One interesting trim option is what Heritage Customs calls Magic Metal. According to the company, it can apply a metal-like surface via a paint process, and this surface can even undergo an oxidization process to create a rust-like effect. This means that ordinary plastic parts can be made to look like old metal with decades of patina.