BMW has revealed a redesigned 7-Series. The seventh generation of the flagship sedan has taken on a bold new look and offers for the first time an electric variant, in addition to variants with 6- and 8-cylinder engines. The electric variant, dubbed an i7, is estimated to return 300 miles of range.

Lexus also revealed an electric vehicle, the RZ. The small crossover is the first dedicated EV from Lexus, and it's essentially a more luxurious version of the Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra twins.

Porsche is testing a high-riding 911 variant. Expected to arrive shortly, the modern 911 Safari will feature an increased ride height, widened wheel arches, and a prominent rear spoiler. An updated suspension system is expected to handle rougher terrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 BMW 7-Series arrives with bold looks, i7 electric option

2023 Lexus RZ revealed as brand's first dedicated EV

2023 Porsche 911 Safari spy shots and video: High-riding sports car hits the 'Ring

Mercedes-Benz issues two recalls for fire risk in SUVs and faulty rearview cameras

2023 BMW i7 luxury electric sedan promises 536 hp, 300 miles of range

Vinfast prices 2023 VF 8 and VF 9 around mandatory battery leasing: Here's how it works

2023 BMW XM spy shots and video: Standalone BMW M SUV coming with electrified V-8

2022 Kia Stinger review

2024 Land Rover Defender SVX spy shots: Hardcore V-8 off-roader spotted

Analysis: Prices on used hybrids and EVs are up more than a third vs. a year ago