The 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise now has a name: "Fast X."

On Thursday, Universal Pictures tweeted on the Fast and Furious Twitter account that "Fast X" is now in production with filming underway.

Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022

The movie is slated to premier in theaters in just over a year on May 19, 2023. The date was already pushed back once with the original premier slated for April 7, 2023.

Originally referred to as "F10" and "Fast10," the movie "Fast X" will see Brie Larson of "Captain Marvel" fame and Jason Momoa from "Aquaman" join Vin Diesel's star-studded cast.

One character that won't return is Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wrestler turned actor has been firm about not returning to the Fast and Furious franchise after clashes with Diesel.

Director Justin Lin will be direct "Fast X," after directing "F9" and parts three through six of the franchise. Lin has mentioned in previous interviews that the 10th and 11th installments of the saga will feature overarching story lines to wrap up the franchise and plot.

In 2021, Diesel said the franchise will end after the 11th installment, which is slated to premier in 2024.

But that might not be the end of the Fast saga. Diesel told MTV in 2020 an all-female Fast and Furious spinoff movie is coming, though no mention has been made since.