Mercedes-Benz is quickly growing its fleet of electric vehicles. The latest to arrive is a full-size SUV called the EQS SUV. After going for a ride in a prototype, we're confident this American-made, battery-powered Benz will upend its own gas-powered cousins.
An electric Chevrolet Blazer based on General Motors' Ultium platform is coming next year and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype is heavily camouflaged, but we can already see that the design is very different to the gas-powered Blazer which is likely to remain on sale after the EV's arrival.
Ferrari has revealed the convertible version of its 296 GTB plug-in hybrid supercar. Like its coupe counterpart, the new 296 GTS is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and electric motor combo good for 818 hp.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the eco full-size family hauler
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV spy shots: Electric mid-size SUV spotted
Ferrari 296 GTS convertible revealed
2022 Jeep Wagoneer vs. 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs
Audi Urbansphere concept hints at electric minivan
Kia confirmed the EV9 electric SUV for the US: Now what about that electric pickup?
First drive review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers power with efficiency
2022 Kia Stinger vs 2022 Genesis G70: Compare Cars
Mini set for 24 Hours of Nürburgring return after a decade
Tesla vehicles can no longer be bought at the end of their lease