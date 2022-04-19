Mercedes-Benz is quickly growing its fleet of electric vehicles. The latest to arrive is a full-size SUV called the EQS SUV. After going for a ride in a prototype, we're confident this American-made, battery-powered Benz will upend its own gas-powered cousins.

An electric Chevrolet Blazer based on General Motors' Ultium platform is coming next year and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype is heavily camouflaged, but we can already see that the design is very different to the gas-powered Blazer which is likely to remain on sale after the EV's arrival.

Ferrari has revealed the convertible version of its 296 GTB plug-in hybrid supercar. Like its coupe counterpart, the new 296 GTS is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and electric motor combo good for 818 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

