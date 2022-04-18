Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet.

A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours. It's a beautiful 1941 example that was in Hayworth's ownership for 30 years.

Porsche recently confirmed plans for a 911 hybrid, and now a prototype has been spotted. The prototype is based on the 911 Carrera but we've also spotted 911 Turbo prototypes packing hybrid technology. Look for the first electrified 911 to arrive on the market next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Affordable EVs? How 2023 Toyota BZ4X measures up in price to other electric crossovers

China's Chevy Seeker may preview US-bound compact crossover

California targets 35% EVs by model year 2026

New York City reveals first Ford Mustang Mach-E electric police car

Honda discontinues Insight, confirms Civic Hybrid

Why are carbon-ceramic brakes so expensive?

Boombox recall redux: Teslas now keep to pedestrian alert rules when summoned