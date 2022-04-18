Official photos of a new Chevrolet Seeker compact crossover have started to surface in China, including on popular consumer website Autohome.

The Seeker is a new model expected to start sales in China later this year, and there's a chance we see it in the U.S. as a prototype was recently spotted on local soil. It could end up as a new entry here, though there are rumors it may end up here as a redesigned Equinox.

Chevrolet will introduce an electric Equinox for the 2024 model year, but an internal-combustion counterpart could remain on sale for another generation. You'll notice there are some similarities in the design of the electric Equinox and this Seeker, like the shape of the side windows, as well as the split headlights with slit-like daytime running lights.

2024 Chevrolet coupe-like crossover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2024 Chevrolet coupe-like crossover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

According to information from the website of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Seeker measures approximately 178.6 inches in length, making it 4.5 inches shorter than the current Equinox. The website also states the Seeker's powertrain as a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 177 hp.

It isn't clear what platform sits underneath. One possibility is the aging D2XX platform found in the Equinox, though another, more likely possibility is the much more modern, and more flexible design known as VSS (Vehicle Strategy Set). The VSS portfolio of platforms is currently being rolled out and is expected to underpin most of GM's internal-combustion lineup by 2025. The first of the VSS platforms is the VSS-F designed for mini and subcompact vehicles. It made its debut in the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer.

Stay tuned.