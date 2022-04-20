BMW on Wednesday unveiled a new generation of its 7-Series, and included in the range is an electric variant badged an i7 xDrive60.

It arrives at dealerships late this year as a 2023 model, and sits at the top of the redesigned 7-Series range. Pricing is confirmed to start from $120,295, including a $995 destination charge.

The i7 isn't a dedicated electric vehicle. Instead, it uses a modified version of BMW Group's CLAR platform which underpins the full 7-Series range, and it features as standard a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. For its electric powertrains, BMW integrates a transmission, motor and inverter in a single drive unit, which in the i7 features at each axle. The combined peak output is 536 hp and 549 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in about 4.5 seconds and a governed top speed of 149 mph.

2023 BMW i7

The battery is a lithium-ion unit with a usable capacity of 101.7 kilowatt-hours, which BMW estimates will return up to 300 miles on a charge. Helping to maximize range is an adaptive energy regeneration system that is able to take downhill sections and information from the traffic light recognition function into account when determining the severity of the regeneration. For example, when approaching an intersection, the level of regeneration can be increased, even if the navigation system isn't in use.

The adaptive regeneration is the default setting, though the driver can choose high, medium or low settings as well. The high-setting allows for one-pedal driving. Information on the energy flow is shown in the infotainment screen, a 14.9-inch touchscreen that's incorporated in the same panel as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

A heat pump used for heating and cooling the cabin and drive system also helps boost efficiency, according to BMW. The battery is heated using a dedicated 5.5-kilowatt electric flow heater.

2023 BMW i7 2023 BMW i7

When it finally comes time to charge, the battery supports charging rates at up to 195 kw. At this rate, you'll be able to add around 80 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging. BMW has also tweaked its charging software to improve speeds. Once the battery reaches a higher charge level, the charging process aims to ensure the charging rate drops smoothly instead of the typical stepped curve, which according to the automaker produces a more rounded charging curve overall and as a result shorter charging times. The new software also makes allowance for variables such as temperature and charge level at start of charging.

The navigation also has an important role to play in the overall efficiency. It can pick the most efficient route using real-time traffic data transmitted at short intervals combined with forecasting models. It can also present routes specific for charging, should it calculate that the current charge isn't sufficient to reach a destination. Important additional information is also included in the route summary, such as the estimated charge level upon arrival at a charging station, the recommended charging time, and the target charge level to leave at.

For U.S. buyers, the i7 will come with three years of free charging with Electrify America. The network currently has about 800 stations with 3,500 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and this is to grow to around 1,800 stations with 10,000 chargers by 2026.

2023 BMW i7 2023 BMW i7

The i7 is currently available for pre-order. The market launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

