A prototype for an electric version of the redesigned Maserati GranTurismo has been spotted on the streets of Rome being driven by Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Maserati parent company Stellantis. The electric GranTurismo, which will be badged a Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” is coming in 2023 with over 1,200 hp.

Mercedes-Benz has added a smaller sibling to the EQS electric hatchback for 2023 in the form of the EQE sedan. We've just tested the EQE in 350+ guise, but there's also a more potent AMG EQE 53 headed to showrooms shortly.

Another vehicle we've tested is Aston Martin's wild DBX707. With almost 700 hp on tap, the DBX707 drives like a sports car dressed in SUV clothing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares tests electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

First drive review: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ slips into the electric-luxury mainstream

First drive review: 2022 Aston Martin DBX707 sings a quiet riot

What's New for 2022: Volvo

2023 BMW X7 dials up the luxury and wow factor

First drive review: 2023 Toyota BZ4X EV set as sideshow but upstages hybrid headliners

First drive review: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 delivers capability with ease

2022 Genesis G70 review

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L go long to take on the Chevy Suburban

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid rated at up to 43 mpg, priced at $28,545