Audi's A8 range has been updated for 2022, and we've just taken a spin in the sporty S8 variant. There's a new look and an updated infotainment system, though sadly no extra power from the twin-turbo V-8 under the hood.

BMW is working on a redesign of its X1 compact crossover, and a prototype has just been spotted ahead of an expected debut later this year. This time around there will be an electric iX1 on offer, as well as a sporty X1 M35i.

If you were hoping to get your hands on the first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible, you're too late as the rights to the car were just sold via a charity auction. You're also too late for the first coupe, as the rights to that car were sold in similar fashion in January. The buyer was the same in both cases.

