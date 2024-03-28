A new generation of the Porsche Panamera starts sales this year, and this week Porsche released pricing information for the current range-topper, the Turbo E-Hybrid. It's a plug-in hybrid that packs a twin-turbocharged V-8 and a peak output of 670 hp.

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) is no stranger to SUVs with beefy engines, and its next will be a hardcore Defender that will introduce the new OCTA designation. We have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype testing ahead of the debut later this year.

McLaren is working on a new generation of supercars and hypercars, and the automaker has detailed the design language that will shape them. Probably coming as little surprise, the automaker plans to draw on its past for inspiration, with the iconic F1 supercar to play a major role.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Toyota Highlander

Lamborghini has a new logo, but the differences are hard to spot

Review: 2024 Genesis GV60 delivers rolling design statement

Maserati MCXtrema enters final tests ahead of summer launch

Review: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Ford readies 60th Anniversary Appearance Package for Mustang

China takes grievances over Biden EV policy to the WTO