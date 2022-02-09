A redesigned Mini Hardtop is coming in 2023 as a 2024 model, and a prototype has been spotted.

The prototype is for the redesigned version of the Cooper SE electric variant, but prototypes for redesigned versions of the internal-combustion powered Cooper and Cooper S variants should also be out testing.

The new fourth-generation Hardtop's design appears to be a clear evolution of the one introduced with the arrival of the first of the modern Minis at the start of the century, though there will be a significant departure for the design of the tailgate, which features sharp angular cutouts that frame the taillights.

2024 Mini Cooper SE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another significant design departure will be in the cabin, where a single panel looks to house screens for both the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Mini has hinted that a new digital dash is set to replace the current Hardtop's separate gauge cluster and round central display.

It isn't clear what Mini has planned for the powertrain. The current Cooper SE makes do with a 181-hp motor and 32.6-kilowatt-hour battery, with the EPA awarding the vehicle a 110-mile range. Expect the numbers to be improved for the redesigned car. Interestingly, Mini has confirmed it is working on an electric powertrain for sporty John Cooper Works variants, though timing is unclear.

Underpinning the redesigned Hardtop should be BMW Group's FAAR platform for front-wheel-drive cars. It's an evolution of the UKL platform underpinning the current generation, and it should be the final platform Mini uses that supports internal-combustion power. Like many automakers in the premium segment, Mini plans to go the full-electric route around the end of the decade.

2024 Mini Cooper SE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Production of the new Hardtop will be handled at BMW Group's plant in Oxford, U.K., where the current Hardtop is built. A four-door Hardtop is possible, though Mini hasn't confirmed plans for one yet. A related Convertible is also possible.

The next couple of years will be busy for Mini as the brand renews its lineup and adds new model lines, some of them developed by Spotlight Automotive, a Chinese joint venture between Mini and Great Wall Motors established in 2019.

A redesigned Countryman is due in 2023, which like the new Hardtop will offer both internal-combustion and electric options. We also know of two more crossovers joining the lineup. One will be a dedicated EV similar in size to the Countryman, developed by the Spotlight joint venture. It's due in 2023 and may revive the Paceman name. Another is expected to be bigger than the Countryman and offer internal-combustion and electric options. We should see this model in 2024.