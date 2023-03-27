Mini is preparing the fourth generation of its modern lineup, and among the first members to arrive will be a redesigned Hardtop, a prototype for which has been spotted.

The car will debut late this year or early next, as a 2025 model, and Mini will revert to calling it a Cooper. Currently, Cooper is the name of the Hardtop's base grade.

There will be both gas and electric versions. The prototype we spotted is for the gas version. A prototype for the electric version is shown in the teaser shot below.

This time around, the electric Cooper will be based on a dedicated electric vehicle platform developed by BMW Group and Great Wall Motors in a Chinese joint venture known as Spotlight, and production of the electric version will be handled in China. Production of the gas Cooper will be handled at BMW Group's plant in Oxford, U.K., where the current model is built.

2025 Mini Cooper EV prototype

With the arrival of the dedicated EV platform, Mini will offer more electric options. There is expected to be a repeat of the current Cooper SE option, as well as a new Cooper E base option. Mini has also hinted at a high-performance John Cooper Works EV.

The gas Cooper will be more of a heavy update of the outgoing Hardtop than a true redesign, which is reflected in the spy shots. This makes sense as Mini plans to go the full-electric route later this decade, and has even locked in 2025 as the date that its final gas model will be launched.

2025 Mini Cooper spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

While the exterior design won't change much, expect the interior to adopt a new design that will be shared with the electric Cooper. Look for the signature round element in the center stack, though now with a circular screen spanning the whole section.

Underpinning the gas Cooper will be BMW Group's FAAR platform for front-wheel-drive cars. It's an evolution of the UKL platform underpinning the current Mini range, which means plug-in hybrid power will be possible, though it hasn't been confirmed.

2025 Mini Cooper spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The coming years will be busy for Mini as the brand renews its lineup and adds new model lines. A redesigned Countryman is due for the 2025 model year, and will also offer both gas and electric options. The new Countryman will also be built in Germany, a first for a Mini. The current model is built in the Netherlands.

Also expected for the 2025 model year will be an electric crossover smaller than the Countryman. It will fill in for the Clubman which bows out after the 2024 model year. Its design was previewed by last year's Aceman concept, whose name the production model is expected to share.