BMW is working on a redesign of its X1 compact crossover, and a prototype has just been spotted. The latest prototype is for an electric variant to be called the iX1. It's one of 13 electric vehicles the BMW Group will have in its lineup by the end of 2023.

Maserati has also been spotted testing a prototype for an upcoming model, in this case a small crossover twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The Maserati will go by the name Grecale, and target the Porsche Macan as well as high-end versions of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

Audi is testing the waters with its own premium charging station that combines fast-chargers with a comfy lounge. The idea is that users can reserve a charging slot ahead of time, which will make trip planning easier.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 BMW iX1 spy shots and video: Redesigned X1 crossover to offer electric option

2023 Maserati Grecale spy shots: Stelvio-based crossover coming soon

Audi unveils EV charging station you can book in advance

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage review

Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta is gaining a second track

EV-to-EV charging: F-150 Lightning and Ioniq 5 both do it and here's how

Vinfast to unveil 3 new EVs at 2022 CES

GM, Stellantis lag rivals in equipping cars with standard automatic emergency braking

Mitsubishi Ralliart concept set for 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

EPA says automakers might meet its tighter 2026 fleet standards with just 17% EV sales