A redesigned Subaru WRX has arrived for the 2022 model year, and pretty much all of the rumored specs have proven accurate. The compact performance sedan features an evolutionary look but boasts both a new platform and powertrain. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

We also drove Mercedes-Benz AMG's first take on the EQS. AMG's version of the electric hatchback can deliver up to 751 hp for brief periods, but we could be set for even more power down the road. The car currently features a “53” badge, but knowing AMG there will probably be a more powerful version with a “63” badge at some point.

Porsche has provided a first look at its LMDh racer that will compete at the top level in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship starting from 2023. Other automakers set to compete in LMDh include Audi, BMW and Cadillac.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Subaru WRX cops an attitude while honing its all-around talents

First drive review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG brings luxury to the performance EV

Porsche LMDh race car teased ahead of 2023 SportsCar, World Endurance championships

GM, Stellantis lag rivals in equipping cars with standard automatic emergency braking

Watch a $22M McLaren F1 get washed

First drive review: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 plugs into new wave, not the mainstream

Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar looks to be on ice

2022 Rivian R1T review

2022 Nio ET5: Chinese Tesla Model 3 rival makes debut

Gas prices are fueling interest in EVs, nudging closer to tipping point