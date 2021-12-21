It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms.

Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF E35 and VF E36 crossovers, unveiled in November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Vinfast doesn't plan to slow down and will use next month's 2022 Consumer Electronics Show to complete its EV lineup with the reveal of three more vehicles, all of them smaller than the small VF E35 and mid-size VF E36.

Vinfast VF e34

Vinfast has confirmed there will be a minicar, subcompact and compact, and that independent design firms Torino Design and Pininfarina were hired to craft the look of the vehicles. Vinfast also confirmed the vehicles will feature advanced technologies like electronic driver-assist features, as well as voice activation and e-commerce services.

It's possible the compact vehicle is the VF E34 that Vinfast unveiled in January. The VF E34 is a compact crossover measuring 169 inches in length. It has been announced with a single electric motor rated at 114 hp in standard guise and 201 hp as an option. The sole battery option announced for the VF E34 is a 42-kilowatt-hour unit.

We'll have all the details soon as CES is set to get underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 5, 2022. For our complete coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.