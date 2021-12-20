Mitsubishi will provide a look at a potential future for Ralliart, almost one year after the automaker said it was reviving the once popular motorsport and performance division.

Mitsubishi on Monday said it will use the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon on next month to present a Ralliart concept vehicle.

Coinciding with the announcement was the release of a single teaser shot showing the concept's rear diffuser.

Mitsubishi said the concept highlights its engineering and craftsmanship talents while also providing a view of the vision it has for the revived Ralliart.

Established in the 1980s, Ralliart was responsible for various motorsport programs including successful entries in the Dakar Rally and World Rally Championship. There were also Ralliart-branded vehicles, such as the Lancer Ralliart.

Ralliart went dormant in 2010 as part of the fallout of the global financial crisis, and was finally revived by the automaker in May of this year. Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato said at the time to look forward to new performance accessories and a return to motorsport.

We'll have more details soon as the Tokyo Auto Salon runs January 14-16. Mitsubishi will also use the event to unveil at electric kei car concept.