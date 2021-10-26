Update: The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been revealed. See it here, now.

The mid-engine Chevy Corvette is about to fulfill its exotic quest to compete with the best of Italy.

Bookmark this page and stare at your screen while you work, because the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will make its online debut on Tuesday at 12:00 pm ET via YouTube.

What do we expect to see? Not a lot of surprises. The mid-engine Z06 is among the worst kept secrets of the last few years. The supercar's even been hiding in plain site for a little while in the form of the C8.R race car.

The C8-based Z06 will be powered by the same 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V-8 as Chevy's Corvette C8.R race car. In race spec the engine produces a mere 500 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, but it's limited by regulations. Chevrolet is expected to uncork the powertrain with a power rating in excess of 600 hp. How much over 600 hp is the question. The race car's 6-speed sequential transmission will be swapped for an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, and power will go to the rear wheels through some meaty rubber.

The engine will be a screamer with a confirmed redline of 8,600 rpm.

A wider stance, punched out fenders, larger cooling ducts, wider tires at all four corners, and aggressive aero are all likely on the build sheet. Some prototypes have been spotted with Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires.

The interior was teased in 2019 with two big red buttons on the steering wheel marked "Spec Mode," along with carbon-fiber inserts replacing leather on some surfaces.

Stay tuned here for the debut of the Corvette Z06 at noon, when Chevrolet will confirm all these specs and more.