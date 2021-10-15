While the U.S. only gets a sedan, Australian buyers of the redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX will also have the choice of a wagon. Subaru revealed the new WRX wagon today, and it's essentially the Subaru Levorg wagon with a WRX heart transplant.

GMC's current Sierra 1500 has been on the market since the 2019 model year. It's set to receive an update for the 2022 and we'll see the refreshed truck make its debut next week. Key among the updates will be new styling and in-car tech.

Vinfast was only founded in 2017 but the Vietnamese automaker is already ready to make its debut in the U.S. It will present a pair of electric crossovers at next month's Los Angeles Auto Show, and if all goes to plan the first Vinfasts will be at dealerships by the end of 2022.

