The future of Chrysler and Lancia remains uncertain following the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group to form Stellantis. Why those two out of Stellantis' 13 brands? Because they both have limited lineups and thus require significant investment to expand.

Bentley's Bentayga range has been updated for 2021 and the final variant to make its debut is the Bentayga Hybrid. The eco-friendly SUV is the first of two plug-in hybrids Bentley will launch in 2021, the automaker has confirmed.

It seems Porsche came close to launching a modern 550 Spyder in the years following 2008's global financial crisis. It built a concept which we're only seeing now thanks to photos of it posted to the Instagram account of former Volkswagen Group design chief Walter de Silva.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Is Chrysler facing the ax?

2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid brings new looks, tech

Porsche built a modern 550 Spyder concept, but never showed it to the world

2021 Cadillac XT4 review

Ford, Mahindra end India joint venture talks

Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 ranks high in quality survey

Best Car To Buy 2021: How we named the Chevrolet Corvette our winner

2021 Chevrolet Colorado review

Two-part documentary details Chevy's development of mid-engine Corvette

Like Tesla Autopilot, Fisker driver assistance tech won't initially use lidar