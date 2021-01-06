The 2021 Honda Civic Type R gets a $440 price bump before the launch of a heavily revised 2022 model.

CarsDirect gained access to a dealer-pricing guide, which showed a $400 increase in the base price of the Type R, plus a $40 increase in the mandatory destination charge for all Honda cars (the destination charge for SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans goes up $55 for 2021). The changes were subsequently confirmed by updated pricing information published on Honda's media website.

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R has a base price of $37,895, but the $995 destination charge brings the total price up to $38,890. The base model doesn't get any significant changes. It sticks with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that churns out 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That power flows exclusively to the front wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission.

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

The big change for 2021 is the addition of a new Limited Edition model to the lineup. Starting at $44,990 (including destination), it doesn't feature any changes under the hood, but gets lighter forged aluminum BBS wheels, less sound-deadening material (saving 28.2 pounds, according to Honda), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, retuned dampers, recalibrated steering, and a serialized number plate. Production is limited to 600 units.

A Limited Edition Type R set a lap record for front-wheel drive cars at Japan's Suzuka Circuit last year. However, the car used was a European-spec model, which gets additional weight-saving measures compared to the U.S.-market version.

Honda is working on a new Type R based on the heavily updated 2022 Civic. This model will use a more rigid version of the current-generation Civic's platform, which dates back to the 2016 model year. While Honda has only shown a prototype 2022 Civic sedan, the hatchback body style is expected to return as well—and be the foundation for the next Type R.