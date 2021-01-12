Audi will soon launch an electric super sedan called the E-Tron Gran Turismo, or E-Tron GT for short. The car is based on the Porsche Taycan's J1 platform but features a sexy look all of its own. In fact, the only external element shared between the two cars is the windshield.

The Hyundai Kona is the basis of the Hyundai N skunkworks' first dedicated performance SUV. It's expected to debut later this year, although its availability in the United States has not yet been confirmed.

The calendar for the 2021 Formula One World Championship has been revised due to Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions currently in place. The good news is that there are still a record 23 rounds planned, made possible by the addition of a new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots: Porsche Taycan's Audi twin takes shape

Hyundai drops first details on Kona N performance SUV

Revised 2021 F1 calendar sees opening Australian Grand Prix moved to end of season

