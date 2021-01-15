Toyota will chase outright victory in the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans with its new GR010 Hybrid race car. The automaker will also have a version with even more power designed for the road. The road car was previewed in 2018 with the GR Super Sport concept and should be on sale in the next 12-18 months.

Mercedes-Benz has updated its E-Class family for the 2021 model year. The car is smarter and more stylish than before, and in coupe guise makes quite the grand tourer. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

The success of SUVs from traditional performance brands means a Corvette SUV may just happen. A report is out that claims Chevy is considering additional body styles for the Corvette—and an SUV is said to be at the top of the list.

