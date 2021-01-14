At the end of the 1960s, Porsche was on the hunt for a model that could slot into the family lineup below the 911. Working with Volkswagen to make this happen, it came up with the 914, a car that proved to be quite popular.

Despite this popularity, the 914 today isn't exactly lighting up the classic car market like other Porsches of the era, though that could change if we see more companies like the United Kingdom's Fifteen Eleven Design spring up.

The company is a division of World Rally Championship team Mellors Elliot Motorsport and is focused on the classic car side of things. While it traditionally performs restorations, it has also dabbled in the world of restomods, and its latest is based on a 1975 Porsche 914.

1975 Porsche 914 restomod by Fifteen Eleven Design

The design features several tweaks inside and out but the biggest changes will be in the areas you can see. We're told extensive chassis updates are planned, including for the suspension and brakes.

Fifteen Eleven will also install a modern engine, in this case a 3.4-liter flat-6 from a Porsche Cayman S. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, Porsche originally offered a flat-6 in the 914/6 model, though it didn't sell well, with most customers preferring a flat-4.

Fifteen Eleven plans to show its first completed 914 restomod later this year. The company is currently accepting orders, for both left- and right-hand-drive cars, and it hasn't said if build slots are limited. It also hasn't said how much the restomod will cost.