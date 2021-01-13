Mercedes-Benz is out testing a redesigned GLC-Class and the popular SUV looks to be growing in size for its next generation. New proportions should also result in a sleeker, sportier look compared to the current model.
Cadillac has finally provided the first glimpses of its new flagship sedan, the Celestiq. The battery-electric cruiser is the true Cadillac flagship we've all been waiting for, though it will probably end up priced like an ultra-luxury model since Cadillac plans to hand build it in very low volumes.
Bristol Cars went bankrupt in 2011 after a 65-year run. There was a promising revival a few years back but it also failed last March. Now there's a new revival whose aim is to launch updated versions of the Bristol Fighter and 411 models before launching a new car to be called the Buccaneer.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class spy shots: Popular crossover coming in for redesign
Cadillac Celestiq flagship sedan teased during 2021 CES presentation, coming with four-quadrant smart glass roof
Bristol revival in the works—with modern Hemi V-8s
Sony Vision-S electric car starts public road tests in Europe
Hyundai Ioniq 5 teased ahead of Feb. debut
Best Car To Buy: What’s coming for 2022
Review update: 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser marks the end of an era
Lordstown confirms 100,000 orders for Endurance electric pickup, Sept. production start
Apple reportedly discussed acquiring EV startup Canoo
Tesla Model Y earns 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA