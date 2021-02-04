The Ford Bronco Raptor—or is that Warthog?—has been spotted testing, this time alongside a redesigned Ranger Raptor. The high-performance Bronco should come with more than 310 hp, Fox shocks, and beadlock-capable wheels fitted with 37-inch off-road tires.

Apple is looking more and more likely to be developing its own car, specifically an electric car with self-driving capability. The latest rumors point to the tech giant poaching a chassis engineer from Porsche.

Move over, Cybertruck. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has designed a zero-emission pickup truck tough enough to conquer the Baja 1000. Unfortunately, the powertrain of choice is a hydrogen fuel cell, meaning it will only suit a very small selection of buyers, assuming it's even put into production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

