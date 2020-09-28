Specialty Vehicle Engineering based in Tom's River, New Jersey, is back with a new Yenko Camaro for 2021 dishing out over 1,000 horses.

The latest is the Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro which offers up a full 1,050 horsepower and 900 pound-feet of torque.

The power is generated by a rebuilt LT1 V-8 boasting 6.8 liters of displacement, an aluminum block, forged internals, a supercharger, an upsized throttle body (up 10%), and a high-flow exhaust.

2021 Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro by SVE

This monster of an engine is then dropped into a donor Camaro SS with the track-focused 1LE package and 6-speed manual transmission. The particular setup was chosen so owners would be able to make maximum use of all the power at hand.

As a refresher, Camaro SS models with the 1LE package come with magnetic dampers, sport-tuned bushings and springs, chunkier stabilizer bars, a limited-slip differential, and powerful Brembo brakes (six-piston calipers and 14.5-inch rotors at the front, and four-piston calipers and 13.3-inch rotors at the rear). SVE also retained the functional aero elements from the Camaro 1LE, specifically the front splitter and blade-style rear spoiler.

The package also adds heavy-duty cooling hardware, which you'll definitely want with a car packing over 1,000 hp. On the list is an oil cooler, a transmission cooler, a rear differential cooler, and dual outboard radiators.

2021 Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro by SVE

There are also special touches inside and out to make the Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro stand out even when parked. The list includes a custom carbon-fiber hood, multiple Yenko logos, and forged aluminum wheels measuring 20 inches across and available in two patterns. The wheels come wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Super Car 3 tires (285/30ZR20 front and 305/30ZR20 rear). There are also grippy Recaro seats from the 1LE package.

Interested buyers better be quick as SVE will build just 50 Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaros. Pricing starts at $69,995, though that doesn't include the cost of the donor Camaro, and orders can be made via any Chevy dealership.

SVE has spent the last few years cranking out numerous Yenko-branded vehicles. We've seen our fair share of previous Yenko Camaros, a 1,000-hp Yenko Corvette, and even an 800-hp Yenko Silverado. The company has the license to use the Yenko name, but there's no additional connection with the famous muscle cars from Yenko Chevrolet of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.