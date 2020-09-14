Ford is working on a new generation of the Ranger, but the current one still has plenty of life left in it. For 2021, Ford is making a Tremor Off-Road Package available on the popular mid-size pickup. It's available for the SuperCrew 4x4 and adds a host of upgrades to the mechanicals and aesthetics.

Lexus has also announced some updates for its RC F for the 2021 model year. Included among these is a special Fuji Speedway Edition limited to just 60 units. It's similar to the Track Edition of 2020.

BMW is working on a Tesla Model X rival that will offer more than 400 miles of range. The vehicle is code-named the iNext, and the latest prototypes are the most revealing yet.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford Ranger receives Tremor Off-Road Package

2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition gets performance upgrades, limited production run

2022 BMW iNext spy shots: Technological flagship nears completion

What's New for 2021: Mercedes-Benz

Aston Martin's $74,000 racing sim has same seating position as Valkyrie hypercar

Solar tonneau cover charges electric pickups, provides portable power

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots: Compact electric SUV spotted

'Words matter': AAA study finds marketing muddles meaning of driver assistance systems

Mercedes-AMG comes out on top in eventful 2020 Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix

Rivian provides up-close look at pre-production of R1T electric pickup