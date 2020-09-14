Audi's upcoming Q4 E-Tron has been spotted again.

The battery-electric compact crossover SUV was previewed as a concept in 2019, and judging by our latest spy shots the production version will closely mirror the striking show car.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

Audi will reveal the Q4 E-Tron later this year, meaning we'll likely see it start sales in the United States next year as a 2022 model. A more coupe-like version dubbed the Q4 Sportback E-Tron is also coming—a prototype for this is also out testing.

The Q4 E-Tron is essentially Audi's take on the Volkswagen ID 4, which is also due for a reveal this year. Both vehicles are based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform for high-volume electric cars. The platform features a battery in the floor and the ability to house motors at each axle.

Audi MEB platform

In the Q4 E-Tron concept, and likely this production model, an electric motor at each axle delivered a combined 301 horsepower, or enough to spirit the vehicle from 0-62 mph in 6.3 seconds and to a governed top speed of 111 mph. Audi is also likely to develop a spicier Q4 E-Tron S with even more oomph.

The Q4 E-Tron concept had an 82-kilowatt-hour battery good for more than 250 miles of range. Charging meanwhile was at a maximum 125 kilowatts, which enables the battery to be charged to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the exterior, there are subtle elements that point out we're looking at an electric car. This includes the sealed grille, which like on the larger E-Tron will likely be finished in chrome. There are also the aerodynamically designed wheels and obvious lack of exhaust tips at the rear.

The headlights on this prototype are a new design for Audi. The automaker's design chief has hinted that customers may be able to choose their own pattern for the daytime running lights.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Looking inside, we spot a relatively large infotainment screen. The Q4 E-Tron will likely also come with a digital instrument cluster, as well as a few physical buttons for for frequently used functions like the climate settings.

Audi's EV portfolio currently consists of the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback. Soon we'll be able to add the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron to the list. An E-Tron GT super sedan is also coming, as well as an A4-sized model and possibly even a flagship sedan.