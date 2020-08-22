Ford unveiled new Collection and Heritage Edition options for its GT supercar this week, the latter in honor of the GT40 Mk II driven by Ken Miles to victory in the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport first ride

We were also treated by Ford with a ride in its 2021 Bronco Sport. It may be related to the Escape, but the baby Bronco can hold its own on rough terrain.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. Yes, Porsche's 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are now available with the 4.0-liter flat-6 previously only available in the exclusive Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 variants.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was also a Porsche, specifically the Taycan Cross Turismo battery-electric wagon. It's due out later this year but hasn't been confirmed for local sale.

2022 Genesis electric hatch (JW) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was an upcoming EV from Genesis. It's one of two EVs the Korean luxury brand is out testing; the other is an electric version of the G80.

Mercedes-AMG One prototype

Mercedes-AMG gave us an update on the development of its One. Powertrain calibrations for the Formula One-powered hypercar are finally complete, meaning the development team can now focus on track testing. The car is due out next year.

Delage D12

There was another hypercar in the headlines this week. Historic French marque Delage made a revival with a V-12-powered hypercar called the D12. It comes with a central driving position and an 1,100-horsepower hybrid powertrain, and the people behind it want to make an attempt on the Nürburgring lap record.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

And finally, Ford's F-150 Raptor had better watch out as Ram rolled out its 2021 1500 TRX this week, and the truck is packing a supercharged V-8 good for 702 horsepower. A Launch Edition was also revealed and all build slots for this special version managed to sell out within hours.