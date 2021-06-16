We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant and found it has the power to break down barriers between neighbors, a brute-force approach to power delivery, and a smart serving of technology. It's heavy, and there's no secret magic that hides the weight, but it's comfortable and we'd choose it over its RS 7 hatchback sibling.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring was unveiled. When it lands in U.S. dealers in the spring of 2022 it will cost $162,450, which is the same price as the standard GT3 with a massive rear wing. With an understated, borderline stealth, look, the GT3 Touring is all go without the show, for those who are into that sort of thing.

Lincoln announced it will debut its first electric car next year, one of four electric vehicles the automaker plans to introduce as it electrifies its lineup by 2030. Set to ride on a new flexible electric vehicle platform, the EVs are said to exist alongside the automaker's current anchor products such as the Aviator. Ford's already committed to build an electric Explorer, which means an Aviator is quite possibly in the cards.

