General Motors has filed a trademark application in the United States and Canada for a new logo for the upcoming GMC Hummer EV pickup truck.

First spotted by a member of the Hummer Chat forum, the logo combines the letter "H" with "EV" script in a similar way to the old Hummer badges, which featured an "H" and a number for models H1, H2, and H3. As previously shown in teaser images, the electric truck will also get "Hummer" script across its grille, with a small GMC badge below that.

GM filed an application to trademark the new logo for "motor land vehicles; bicycles; apparatus for locomotion by land" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It also filed an application with the U.S. agency's Canadian counterpart.

The automaker announced the Hummer EV in January, confirming that the new model would be sold under the GMC brand, rather than under a standalone brand like previous Hummers. A reveal was originally scheduled for May 20, but that was pushed back to the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GMC Hummer EV 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT profile 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUV profile

In range-topping form, the Hummer EV will have 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque (measured as wheel torque), getting the truck from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds, according to GM. A teaser video released in July also showed what appeared to be a dual T-top removable roof, which GMC calls an Infinity Roof.

The Hummer EV is based on GM's new BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system. BEV3 is GM's third-generation EV architecture, and the automaker has said it is flexible enough to support everything from subcompact cars to large SUVs and pickup trucks. Ultium batteries are similarly modular, with packs ranging in size from 50 kilowatt-hours to 200 kwh, with both 400-volt and 800-volt electrical architectures.

Production of the GMC Hummer EV is scheduled to start in fall 2021 at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which is being converted into a dedicated EV facility.

An SUV variant aimed at off-roaders is also planned.