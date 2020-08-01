Lamborghini rolled out the limited-edition Essenza SCV12 this week. The car is a new track machine based on the Aventador platform, and it produces 830 horsepower coupled with more downforce than a GT3 racer. It also has a custom Capristo exhaust so should sound amazing.

2021 Lexus LC Convertible

One of the cars we tested this week was the new convertible version of the Lexus LC, and we only have good things to say. The LC is often overlooked in the luxury grand touring segment, but it's one of the real stars.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V

Another car we tested was the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V. The segment may be waning in popularity but the CT5-V hits all of the right notes as a luxury sport sedan. Now bring on the Blackwing.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N

For performance fans on a budget, the Hyundai Veloster N should definitely be looked at. For 2021, it's even more accessible as Hyundai has made a dual-clutch transmission available.

2021 Porsche Panamera prototype drive

Porsche is almost ready to show us its updated Panamera and prototypes are out making final test runs on the Nürburgring. We've already sampled the updated car and can confirm there will be new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S models.

2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle out testing is a V-8-powered Land Rover Defender. The jury is still out on whether we'll see Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 under the hood or a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sourced from BMW.

2021 Acura TLX

Acura has redesigned the TLX for 2021 and included in the range is a new Type S performance option. This week we learned just how much performance will be on offer from the Type S's 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6.

Fisker promises four electric vehicles by 2025

And finally, EV startup Fisker revealed the identity of its future lineup. There are four vehicles all up and the first is due in late 2022. The rest should arrive before 2025 is out.