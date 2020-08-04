It may not be a MazdaSpeed3, but we are getting a turbocharged, 250-horsepower version of the Mazda 3, and now we know what it costs. The 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo will start at $30,485 when it arrives at United States dealerships later in 2020.

That price, which includes a mandatory $945 destination charge, buys a sedan with the standard complement of equipment. The hatchback is an additional $1,000. Both body styles get the same 2.5-liter turbo-4 engine, which makes 250 hp and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on regular fuel. The turbo engine comes exclusively with all-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features on the Turbo model includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a Bose 12-speaker audio system, and an 8.8-inch central display screen. Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, lane-departure warnings, automatic high beams, and a driver-attention monitor are standard as well.

A Premium Plus Package adds more driver-assist features, including reverse autonomous emergency braking, a 360-degree camera system, and Traffic Jam Assist, which adds steering inputs to the adaptive cruise control at speeds under 40 mph.

On the hatchback, the Premium Plus package costs $2,850 and also adds a front air dam and rear roof spoiler. An Appearance Package for the hatchback ($1,075) adds a rear diffuser and side sill extensions on top of those features. All of the cosmetic upgrades can also be specified without the Premium Plus package for $1,900.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo

The sedan also gets a Premium Plus package for $2,450, but with a gloss black rear lip spoiler instead of a roof spoiler and without the Appearance package. BBS 18-inch gloss black wheels are also available on all 2021 Mazda 3 models (including non-turbo cars) for $3,675.80.

Mazda will also continue to offer naturally aspirated powertrains. Available only with front-wheel drive and the sedan body style, the base 2021 Mazda 3 uses a 2.0-liter inline-4, making 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. It joins a carryover 2.5-liter inline-4, which produces 186 hp and 186 lb-ft, and is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Pricing for the non-turbo models starts at $21,445 for a base 2.0-liter sedan, and rises to $30,195 for a loaded 2.5-liter all-wheel drive hatchback with the Premium package.